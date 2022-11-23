2 Oregon hospitals declare crisis standards of care due to RSV

OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, both in Portland, Ore., declared crisis standards of care on Nov 22.

Crisis standards of care can be activated when "critical care resources are severely limited, the number of patients presenting for critical care exceeds capacity, and there is no option to transfer to other critical care facilities," according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Both hospitals are using the crisis standard to allow for flexibility in staffing plans, according to hospital releases.

OHSU expects to utilize helping hands and nurse extenders for support assignments with more patients on top of staffing adjustments. OHSU is not making triage decisions, according to the hospital release, but is entering crisis standards of care to optimize resources, including staffing.

Randall Children's is postponing some nonurgent pediatric procedures and "will continue to use creative staffing options," according to its release.