World renown cardiologist dies at 85

Albert Waldo, MD, a longtime professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and cardiologist at the University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute has died Aug. 17 after a brief illness, according to an Aug. 22 news release shared with Becker's. He was 85.

Throughout his career his work led to many advancements in the understanding of cardiac arrhythmia mechanisms as well as cardiac electrophysiology.

An endowed lectureship at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been established in his honor.