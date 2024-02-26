Where 10 top-rated heart centers stand financially: Moody's

Most hospitals and systems with strong heart programs were rated in the "A" range by Moody's.

Moody's Investors Service is a leading global provider of credit ratings, research and risk analysis. It assigned rating scores to some of the top heart centers and hospitals. Ratings are determined by the financial well-being of the organization, ranging from "Aaa" to "C." "A" ratings indicate quality investments with low risks. Read more about the rating methodology here.

Here are 10 systems and hospitals recognized for cardiac care by Healthgrades with their Moody's ratings:

Note: Ratings were taken from the last available documents, which range from 2018 to 2023 release dates. In many cases, Moody's ranks the system as a whole, not individual hospitals. Rankings list the hospital that was recognized for cardiac care along with the system financial rating from Moody's. This is not a complete list of all hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades.

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, part of Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care Network, received an ''Aa2" rating and a stable outlook.

Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in Cambridge, Mass., received an "A3" rating and a stable outlook.

Brigham and Women's Hospital, part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, received an ''Aa3" rating and a stable outlook.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, based in West Hollywood, Calif., received an "Aa3" rating and a stable outlook.

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJ Barnabas Health, received an ''Aa3" rating and a negative outlook.

Downtown Baker Hospital, part of Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System, received an ''A3" rating and a stable outlook.

Inova Fairfax Hospital, part of Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System, received an ''Aa2" rating and a stable outlook.

Piedmont Hospital, part of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based University Health, received an ''A1" rating and a stable outlook.

Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, received an "A1" rating and a stable outlook.

Stanford Health Care, based in Palo Alto, Calif., received an "Aa3" rating and a stable outlook.