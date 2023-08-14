West Virginia's Mon Health offers cardiology care via telemedicine

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health will be offering cardiology healthcare as part of its telemedicine program, according to an Aug. 13 news release from WV News.

With an eye on improving heart healthcare, the health system will be promoting preventive care for patients who are not able to travel long distances to in-person appointments with a cardiologist.

Through this program, patients will meet with a nurse in person at a clinic and a cardiologist will join the visit virtually, providing "face-to-face" interaction between the patient and clinician.

"The telehealth concept brings Mon Health's technology and care directly to facilities near the patients, resulting in cost savings for all parties involved," the news release said.





