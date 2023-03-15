The 50 top cardiovascular hospitals, per Fortune/PINC AI

Fortune and Premier's PINC AI, a healthcare improvement and technology company, named the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals.

Premier analyzed statistics from 937 short-term, acute, nonfederal hospitals across the nation that treat a broad range of cardiovascular patients, according to a March 15 company news release. Hospitals were segmented into community hospitals, and teaching hospitals with and without cardiovascular residency programs. They were evaluated on measures of clinical outcomes, efficiency and patient experience.

Those in the top 50 operated at lower cost and had better outcomes, had significantly higher inpatient survival rates, fewer patients with complications, lower readmission rates and spent up to $5,076 less in total costs per patient case. If all hospitals operated at the level of the top 50, there would be 7,600 fewer deaths due to heart disease, 6,700 fewer patients with complications and more than $1 billion saved each year, according to the analysis.

Here are the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals:

Community hospitals

Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center (Indianapolis)



Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)



Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)



McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)



Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital (Paducah, Ky.)



CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs (Hot Springs, Ariz.)



Genesis Hospital (Zanesville, Ohio)



Bellin Hospital (Green Bay, Wis.)



Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington, Ill.)



MUSC Health Columbia (S.C.) Medical Center Downtown

Teaching hospitals with a cardiovascular residency program

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)



Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)



Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)



Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)



Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple (Texas)



Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.)



Mayo Clinic Phoenix



St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem (Pa.)



Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (Calif.)



Kettering (Ohio) Medical Center



Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah)



Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)



Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)



Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano (Texas)



UNC REX Hospital (Raleigh, N.C.)



Medical City Dallas



Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.)



Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital



Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids (Iowa)



MercyOne Des Moines (Iowa) Medical Center

Teaching hospitals without a cardiovascular residency program