Texas Children's Hospital reaches 500 heart, 2,000 organ transplant milestone

Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital recently surpassed 500 pediatric heart and 2,000 organ transplants.

"When it comes to heart transplants, the phrase, 'it takes a village to raise a child,' is very applicable" stated Christopher Caldarone, chief of congenital heart surgery at Texas Children's Hospital in a March 1 hospital news release. "It truly takes the expertise, experience and resources of an entire pediatric heart center to successfully care for our transplant patients — and there are very few in the world that can do it as seamlessly or as well as we do at Texas Children's."

Newly released data from the Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network ranks Texas Children's Hospital first for pediatric heart, liver and lung transplants and second for kidney transplants. The milestone's also position the hospital's heart transplant program and solid organ transplant program as the highest volume pediatric transplant programs in the nation, according to the hospital news release.