States with the most, least statin refills by age group

Hawaii has the highest statin refill for people 45 to 60 years old, while Maine has the highest refill for people over 65, according to a new GoodRx report.

GoodRx calculated the statin fill rate by state. However, it notes that high fill rates do not necessarily mean high cardiovascular risk. Other factors, such as population demographics, healthcare access, prevalence of heart disease, socioeconomic factors and healthcare professional practices could contribute to the fill rates.

Here are the states with the most and least statin refills by age group (lists include the three levels with the highest or lowest percentages from each category):

45 to 65 years old

Highest

Hawaii — 7.2%

New York — 6.9%

California — 6.6%

New Jersey — 6.6%

Illinois — 6.6%

Iowa — 6.6%

North Dakota — 6.6%

Lowest

Utah — 4.5%

Wyoming — 4.5%

Idaho — 4.8%

Alabama — 4.8%

Oklahoma — 4.9%

Massachusetts — 4.9%

65+ years old

Highest

Maine — 8.5%

North Dakota — 8.4%

Hawaii — 8.3%

Lowest

Alabama — 5.8%

Oklahoma — 5.9%

West Virginia — 6%

Tennessee — 6%

Georgia — 6%