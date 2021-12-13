Stanford Children's performs 500th pediatric heart transplant

California-based Stanford Children's Health performed its 500th pediatric heart transplant, it said Dec. 13.

Stanford Children’s Health Pediatric Transplant Center has performed the highest volume of pediatric heart transplants in California for the last nine years.

"It is incredibly gratifying to have reached this achievement, and it constitutes an accomplishment that speaks to our longevity as well as our volumes and expertise," David Rosenthal, MD, director of the heart failure and heart transplant program at Stanford Children’s Health, said in a news release. “Reflecting on the children we’ve helped motivates us to continue providing the very best care to children with heart failure and advancing the field as well.”