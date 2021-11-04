Stamford Health, Columbia U partner on heart care

Stamford (Conn.) Health announced Nov. 4 a new partnership with New York City-based Columbia University, offering treatment and expertise from five of Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s heart surgeons.

Surgeons will see patients at Stamford Health and operate, both scheduled and emergency procedures, on those patients at Stamford Hospital.

Participating surgeons in the partnership include Stamford Health’s Michael Coady, MD, and David Yuh, MD, and Columbia surgeons Michael Argenziano, MD, Isaac George, MD, Yuji Kaku, MD, Hiroo Takayama, MD, PhD, and Koji Takeda, MD.

Stamford Health has collaborated for nearly a decade with Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons as a teaching affiliate.

"As an academic medical center, Columbia has a mission to spread the expertise of its faculty and improve standards of care everywhere," said Michael Argenziano, MD, chief of adult cardiac surgery at Columbia. "Collaborating with Stamford Health gives Columbia the opportunity to better serve lower Fairfield and give patients more options close by. We are pleased to expand our reach through a trusted community partner that shares our dedication to excellence and a person-centered approach to care."