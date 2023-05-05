St. Luke's begins construction on $58M cardiac expansion

Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's is beginning construction on a $58 million cardiac expansion.

The expansion will consolidate the health system's cardiac services into a single space, according to a May 4 news release from St. Luke's. The three-story addition will add 82,000 square feet of cardiac and intensive care inpatient rooms. The building will house the ambulance desk, air care deck, emergency department, cath lab, cardiac floor and cardiac rehabilitation.

The expansion also will transition all hospital rooms to private rooms with updated technology, and rebuild the Northland Parking Ramp.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year, the release said.