Researchers create 'e-tattoo' that could replace hospital patient monitors

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

University of Texas at Austin researchers have developed an electronic tattoo heart monitor that could replace hospital patient monitors.

The "e-tattoo" is a wearable device weighs only 2.5 grams, runs on a rechargeable battery the size of a penny and attaches to the chest, according to an April 26 news release from the university. Two sensors take electrocardiogram and seismocardiogram measurements. The ECG measurements can be monitored by a mobile device; the SCG measurements are monitored through a stethoscope.

"We not only monitor the heart, but also monitor the brain, the muscle, the stress, like from the palms sweating and so on," Nanshu Lu, PhD, a professor of engineering at the university, told ABC affiliate KVUE on May 10.

She added that researchers are partnering with a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist to compare the e-tattoos to hospital patient monitors and test data acquisition after patients are released.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles