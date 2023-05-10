Researchers create 'e-tattoo' that could replace hospital patient monitors

University of Texas at Austin researchers have developed an electronic tattoo heart monitor that could replace hospital patient monitors.

The "e-tattoo" is a wearable device weighs only 2.5 grams, runs on a rechargeable battery the size of a penny and attaches to the chest, according to an April 26 news release from the university. Two sensors take electrocardiogram and seismocardiogram measurements. The ECG measurements can be monitored by a mobile device; the SCG measurements are monitored through a stethoscope.

"We not only monitor the heart, but also monitor the brain, the muscle, the stress, like from the palms sweating and so on," Nanshu Lu, PhD, a professor of engineering at the university, told ABC affiliate KVUE on May 10.

She added that researchers are partnering with a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist to compare the e-tattoos to hospital patient monitors and test data acquisition after patients are released.