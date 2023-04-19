Renowned Ohio cardiologist dies at 90

Elias Saadi, MD, a renowned Ohio cardiologist, died April 17 at age 90, The Vindicator reported.

Dr. Saadi assembled and implemented Ohio's first portable cardiac defibrillators as a young physician, which earned him the reputation as the physician who "brings men back to life," according to his obituary. He is also credited with helping develop cardiac catheterization and balloon angioplasty, and participated in the earliest attempts to perform cardiac bypass surgery in Ohio.

In 1986, Dr. Saadi founded the Ohio Heart Institute — one of the first free-standing cardiovascular centers in the country. He also established the cardiovascular lab at Cincinnati-based St. Elizabeth Hospital during his time as chief of cardiology and chief of medicine.

He retired from medicine in 1999 but continued to educate and mentor until his passing. Dr. Saadi is survived by his wife, six children and 10 grandchildren.