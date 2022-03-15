Rady Children's Hospital surgeons perform first dual transplant

Physicians at Rady Children's Hospital in Encinitas, Calif. performed the hospital's first dual heart and kidney transplant, NBC San Diego reported March 14.

A 13-year-old boy received a heart and kidney transplant. His physicians told the news station that he has made an "amazing recovery," but will continue to be monitored for evidence of organ rejection or changes in heart function.

Representatives from the hospital told NBC San Diego the surgery is the second dual transplant in the last five years in California and the 56th transplant of its kind in the country.