NYU Langone physician saves man suffering heart attack at Carnegie concert

A New York surgeon performed CPR on a man who had a heart attack in the middle of a concert at Carnegie Hall, ABC affiliate WABC reported March 16.

A physical therapist sitting nearby noticed Ting-Chao Chau slumping in his chair. He was the first to respond, pounding on Mr. Chau's chest, which caught the attention of a physician sitting next to Mr. Chau.

"Of all the seats in Carnegie Hall — that I'm in the immediately next [seat]," Daniel Roses, MD, a surgeon at New York City-based NYU Langone Health, told WABC.

Dr. Roses performed CPR in the lobby until an ambulance arrived.

Mr. Chau underwent surgery at New York City-based Lenox Hill Hospital. His treatment happened so fast that by the end of the concert, the conductor was able to announce that Mr. Chau survived, the report said.