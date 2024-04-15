No link between cardiac deaths in young people, COVID-19 vaccine: CDC

COVID-19 vaccination is not linked with sudden cardiac death among previously healthy young people, an April 11 CDC report found.

Researchers examined nearly 1,300 Oregon death certificate data for people 16 to 30 years old who died of unknown reasons or heart conditions.

Of 101 death certificates where a cardiac event was not ruled out as cause of death, 40 deaths occurred among those who received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, and three occurred within 100 days after vaccination. Among those, two occurred in people with underlying illnesses and one had an undetermined cause of death.

The CDC researchers concluded there was no data to support an association between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden cardiac death among young people.