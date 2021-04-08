New York hospital names heart institute director

Roslyn, N.Y.-based St. Francis Hospital, part of Catholic Health, has named Ziad Ali, MD, director of its DeMatteis Cardiovascular Institute, according to an April 7 announcement shared with Becker's.

At St. Francis, Dr. Ali will treat heart disease patients with a particular focus on those with chronic kidney disease as director of the hospital's cardio-renal program. He will also oversee the hospital's heart-related research.

Dr. Ali joins St. Francis from New York City-based Columbia University Medical Center where he served in many leadership positions, including as director of intravascular imaging and physiology, and director of cardio-nephrology.

Dr. Ali earned his medical degree at the University of Sheffield in the U.K. He completed medical training at several medical institutions in the U.K, as well as Stanford (Calif.) University and New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital.

