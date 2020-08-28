Median pay for 5 cardiology subspecialties

Electrophysiologists are the top earners among all cardiologists, according to a new report from MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company.

Data for the 2020 report was collected from 2008 to 2019 and includes 168 groups representing 3,940 cardiovascular physicians and advanced practice providers.

Here is the median compensation per full-time employee among cardiology subspecialties per the report:

● Electrophysiologists: $678,495

● Interventional cardiologists: $674,910

● Invasive cardiologists: $634,908

● General non-invasive cardiologists: $599,718

● Advanced heart failure physicians: $551,054

