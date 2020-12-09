Mayo cardiologist inducted into National Academy of Inventors

Mayo Clinic cardiologist and electrophysiologist Samuel Asirvatham, MD, is now a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, the Rochester, Minn.-based health system said Dec. 8.

The recognition represents the highest professional distinction an academic inventor can achieve, according to Mayo.

Throughout his career, Dr. Asirvatham has produced 212 invention disclosures, filed 203 patents, issued 59 patents and licensed or optioned 40 technologies to improve patient health.

In one research project, Dr. Asirvatham worked with fellow cardiologists to create a device for left atrial appendage ligation to prevent strokes. He's also collaborated with physician researchers in numerous specialties to develop new therapies and treatments for asthma, obesity and pain management.

