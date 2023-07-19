Highest, lowest heart disease death rates by state, per KFF

A KFF report found Oklahoma has the highest rate of heart disease deaths, while Minnesota has the lowest.

The data was collected from CDC WONDER online database for 2021, the most recent data available. Here are the highest and lowest rates of heart disease death per 100,000 residents:

Highest rates:

Oklahoma: 234.2 Mississippi: 255.2 Alabama: 247.5 Louisiana: 235.5 Arkansas: 231 Tennessee: 223.8 West Virginia: 223 Kentucky: 217.5 Michigan: 209.6 Nevada: 208.1

Lowest rates: