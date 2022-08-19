Hackensack U Medical Center 2nd in world to implant new heart pump

N.J.-based Hackensack University Medical Center became the second hospital in the world to implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery heart pump, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Aug. 18.

Cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, MD, implanted the device in a 63-year-old male diagnosed with advanced heart failure on July 18.

Impella BTR received FDA investigational device exemption in December 2021. It is a percutaneous forward-flow heart pump capable of greater than 6 liters of blood flow per minute. Less invasive than current left ventricular assist devices, it can be implanted through a small incision in the chest.

The device, developed by medical technology company Abiomed, is designed to provide patients with chronic heart failure a longer-term, minimally invasive heart pump option.

Hackensack medical center is one of five hospitals in the U.S. selected to participate in the FDA-approved clinical trial.