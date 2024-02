Neptune City, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center is investing $45 million to expand its cardiovascular suite, BNN Breaking reported Feb. 26.

The project will add 30,000 square feet, add two more clinical spaces and broaden cardiovascular services, including minimally invasive intervention, electrophysiology and structural heart treatments.

It is slated for completion at the end of 2024, the report said.