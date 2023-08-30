Group publishes 1st guidelines on all acute coronary syndromes

The European Society of Cardiology released the first guidelines on acute coronary syndromes, Diagnostic and Intervention Cardiology reported Aug. 29.

The guidelines, published Aug. 21 in European Heart Journal, cover the management of unstable angina and all types of acute myocardial infarction.

"One of the key aims of these guidelines is to highlight that acute coronary syndromes encompass a spectrum of conditions," Borja Ibanez, guidelines task force chairperson and a professor at the National Centre for Cardiovascular Research and Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital-CIBERCV in Madrid, said in the release. "Some patients have mild symptoms while others become critically ill very quickly. Despite this, much of the management follows the same principles, and this document provides a comprehensive overview."

The guidelines provide advice on: