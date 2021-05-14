'Get the waste out of the system': AdventHealth's Kimberly Bell on the future of heart care

Cardiology needs to be "more in the business of prevention than treatment," says Kimberly Bell, MSN, vice president of operations for specialty practices at Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth. She recently joined the Becker's Healthcare cardiology podcast to discuss how she believes heart care will evolve.

Here is an excerpt from the podcast. Click here to download the full episode.

Question: How are you thinking about growth and development in the future, as it relates to cardiology?

Editor's note: This response was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Kimberly Bell: I think we have to be more in the business of prevention than treatment. We have to be personalized and therefore genomics plays a huge factor in that we know our genetic codes, and we know that it's important for us to get more precision-based in our medical care.

I think growth will come from individuals being loyal to health systems that know them, that help them navigate it easily and who take out the waste in the system by being more personalized with care. So, don't ask me 20 times my name and my history — If you already know me … help me choose the right medication based on my genetics, based on my own social determinants. Help me make it easier and get the waste out of the system.

