Geisinger Medical Center becomes 1st certified comprehensive heart attack center in US

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Medical Center is the first hospital in the U.S. to receive the Joint Commission's Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification.

Geisinger joined the certification pilot program in November and was reviewed by the Joint Commission in July, according to an Aug. 16 news release from the medical center.

Reviewers evaluated records for current and past patients through the beginning of 2022 to determine quality measures such as leadership engagement, collaboration with emergency medical services, medical decision making, systemwide approach to quality improvement, performance improvement projects and engagement with pharmacy at the bedside.

Geisinger said in the release that it undertook the certification process to improve its cardiac care for residents of Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.