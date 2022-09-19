Dr. Henry Low, pioneering heart surgeon, dies at 95

Mariah Taylor -

Henry Low, MD, one of the first surgeons to perform a heart transplant in the United States, died on Sept. 15 at the age of 95, the Hartford Courant reported.

Dr. Low performed Connecticut's first successful heart transplant at Hartford Hospital in 1984. It wasn't until the FDA approval of cyclosporine, an immune-suppression drug, that Dr. Low was able to persuade the hospital's board to let him perform the transplant on Andrzej Jan Buczek. Mr. Buczek lived for another 33 years, becoming one of the nation's longest-surviving heart transplant patients, the article said.

Hartford Hospital's heart center is named after Dr. Low.

