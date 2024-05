Sulphur Springs, Texas-based Christus Health will expand its services and open a new cardiology location.

The health system noted that physicians will begin seeing patients as of June 3, according to a May 23 news release.

Clinicians at the new Christus Heart & Vascular Institute – Sulphur Springs location will collaborate closely with colleagues working 62 miles away in Tyler, Texas, at the Christus Heart & Vascular Institute and Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.