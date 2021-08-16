Cardiologist income grew in 2021 — 6 notes on wealth, debt trends

U.S. cardiologists earned about $459,000 on average in 2021, making them the third highest-paid physician specialists, according to Medscape's Cardiologist Wealth & Debt Report published Aug. 16.

The findings are based on a survey of 17,903 practicing U.S. physicians from more than 29 different specialties. About 3 percent of respondents were cardiologists and data were collected between Oct. 6, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2021.

Five more report notes:

1. Thirty-five percent of cardiologists reported a net worth between $2 million and $5 million.

2. Nineteen percent of cardiologists reported a net worth under $500,000, down from 23 percent in 2020.

3. Eighteen percent of cardiologists said they were still paying off their student loans.

4. More than half of cardiologists (62 percent) said they were still paying off a mortgage.

5. About 60 percent of cardiologists said they put about the same amount or more into their 401(k) each month compared to last year.