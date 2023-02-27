California hospital to build $156M cardiovascular tower

Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health is expanding its cardiovascular care with a $156 million, four-story outpatient cardiology ambulatory center, the Desert Sun reported Feb. 26.

The 80,000-square-foot building will feature 100 exam rooms and 10 cardiac and vascular labs. It will replace the hospital's current cardiovascular center, which has not been updated in 20 years, according to the report.

The hospital is in the process of getting the city's approval for the building. If approved, construction on the project will begin in the fall.