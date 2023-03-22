Baptist Health creates 1st center for heart rhythm disorders

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health opened the region's first center for heart rhythm disorders.

Heart Rhythm Center is a $17 million, 14,400-square-foot facility located in the Baptist Heart Hospital, according to a March 20 system news release. The center has a team that specializes in diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders, three hybrid operating rooms, 10 patient rooms and a family lounge. It accepted its first patients on March 20.

"When patients arrive at the new Heart Rhythm Center, their experience will be like checking into a hotel," Matthew McKillop, MD, cardiac electrophysiologist and medical director of the electrophysiology program, said in the release. "It's truly a 'one-stop shop.' We have the latest and greatest technology, highly trained physicians and staff — all in an environment designed to help patients feel relaxed and comfortable."