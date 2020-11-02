American Heart Association to launch new journal dedicated to stroke and vascular disease

A collaboration between the American Heart Association and the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology will create a new journal titled Stroke: Vascular and Interventional Neurology, which is expected to begin publishing in early 2021.

The peer-reviewed, open access journal will be published bi-monthly online and will be dedicated to "reporting clinical, translational and basic sciences research on interventional, endovascular, medical and surgical management of stroke and vascular disease of the brain, spinal cord, and head and neck," the statement said.

AHA and SVIN also issued a call for an editor-in-chief of the new journal.

"This journal will be an important platform for researchers and clinicians focused on vascular care and innovations in new procedures and treatments to share their findings," said David Liebeskind, MD, president of SVIN and director of the stroke center at University of California Los Angeles.

More articles on cardiology:

MRIs safe for patients with implanted heart devices, study finds

Physician viewpoint: We need to work on gender equity in cardiology

'This is apocalyptic': El Paso cardiologist says COVID-19 surge is threatening heart patients' lives

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.