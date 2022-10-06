American Heart Association health equity funds reach $32M

The American Heart Association's Social Impact Funds reached $32 million in donations to address health disparities.

The funds help "provide financial grants and low-interest loans for evidence-based, community-driven work in targeted communities nationwide," according to an Oct. 6 news release from the organization.

"When people face housing instability and lack access to quality education, clean air and water, their health suffers," said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "Life expectancy of two people living just a few miles apart can differ by 20 years due to these social determinants of health and the Social Impact Funds seeks to address and solve these health disparities so everyone everywhere has the opportunity to live a full and healthy life."





