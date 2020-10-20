American College of Cardiology recognizes 140 hospitals for 2020 heart attack care

The American College of Cardiology recognized 140 hospitals for outstanding heart attack care this month.

The hospitals received the organization's Chest Pain–Myocardial Infarction Registry 2020 Performance Achievement Award.

The award recognizes hospitals that participate in the medical society's Chest Pain-Myocardial Infarction Registry, a data-driven quality improvement process for heart attack care.

The award recipients represent the highest-performing hospitals in terms of quality metrics for heart attack care and consistent adherence to treatment guidelines.

The American College of Cardiology announced the award's recipients during the ACC Quality Summit held Oct. 8-9.

To view a full list of the 140 hospitals, click here.

