Allina Health opens Minnesota's 1st cardiovascular ASC

Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened the state's first cardiovascular ASC.

The surgery center, located in Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute Clinic, welcomed its first patients in October. It features two operating rooms equipped with imaging, diagnostic and interventional equipment, according to a Nov. 1 news release from Allina shared with Becker's.

The center will provide interventional cardiology, and electrophysiology and vascular procedures such as right heart catheterization, coronary angiography, implantable pacemakers and endovascular ablation.