Allegheny Health Network renames heart institute for NHL star

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network received a $5 million gift from the Mario Lemieux Foundation and Highmark Health, which will support the cardiovascular institute and rename it the Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care at AHN.

The investment will be used to advance academic and research priorities of the cardiac electrophysiology program, including implementing artificial intelligence solutions and other technological breakthroughs, clinical trial development, residency and fellowship training and provider education, according to a May 10 system news release.

Mr. Lemieux was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in 2005, and his foundation also donated $1 million to the cardiac electrophysiology program in 2019.