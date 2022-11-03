AHA updates guidelines for aortic disease diagnosis, treatment

The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released updated guidelines for diagnosing and treating aortic diseases.

The guidelines, published Nov. 2 in the Journal of American College of Cardiology and the AHA journal Circulation, replace two older documents for treating the aorta.

The guidelines made updates on who should have screenings, CT and MRI imaging, and surgery. Updated recommendations were also made on the types of physicians that should comprise patient teams, and how to best involve family members.