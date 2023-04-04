AHA releases guidelines on interpreting gene variants related to cardiovascular disease

The American Heart Association released guidelines on how to determine and communicate cardiovascular disease risk after genetic testing shows gene variants.

The statement, "Interpreting Incidentally Identified Variants in Genes Associated with Heritable Cardiovascular Disease," is the first to focus on inherited monogenic, or single-gene, diseases for cardiovascular disease, according to a March 27 news release from the organization.

"The scope and use of genetic testing have expanded greatly in the past decade with the increasing ease and reduced cost of DNA sequencing," Andrew Landstrom, MD, PhD, chair of the scientific statement writing committee and associate professor of pediatrics and cell biology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C., said in the release. "However, with increased genetic testing comes more surprises, including finding unexpected variants in genes that might be associated with cardiovascular disease. If we interpret these incidental variants incorrectly, it may lead to inappropriate care, either by suggesting patients have a risk of cardiac disease when they do not, or by not providing care to those with increased risk for a serious condition."

There are 42 treatable, secondary variant genes that increase the risk of sudden cardiac death, heart failure and other types of cardiovascular disease. The statement provides a framework for interpreting the variants and taking action: