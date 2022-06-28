AHA names Dr. Taya Glotzer researcher of the year

Taya Glotzer, MD, the director of Cardiac Research at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, was named the American Heart Association's 2022 Researcher of the Year on June 27.

Dr. Glotzer is also a professor of medicine at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. She received the award at the New Jersey Heart Ball, the American Heart Association's annual gala, June 10.

"Research is a cornerstone of the American Heart Association and acknowledging individuals who are making advancements is very important to us," said Peter Cary, executive director for the New Jersey region with the American Heart Association. "Dr. Glotzer and her work deserve recognition, and we are so thankful for her dedication to help people live longer, healthier lives."