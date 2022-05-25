6 recent cardiology 1sts 

Six firsts in the cardiology field Becker's has covered since May 3:

1. Children's Hospital Colorado recently became the first in the world to implant the newly FDA-approved G-Armor Stent.

2. Cleveland-based University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute recently became the first to report using cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging on a minimally invasive procedure amid the imaging dye shortage.

3. Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Washington Hospital Center recently performed the first robotic mitral valve surgery in the region.

4. Cardiologists from Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian reported what is believed to be the first patient with heart failure and a blood clot to undergo a minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement using computed tomography fusion imaging.

5. Surgeons at Hollywood, Fla.-based Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital recently treated a patient with an opening defect in the wall of their heart using the first nonmetallic-framed transcatheter occluder.

6. Moultrie, Ga.-based Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently became the first in the state to offer patients the MyoSPECT, a new single-photon emission computerized tomography device, The Moultrie Observer reported May 2.