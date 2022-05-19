Children's Hospital Colorado cardiologists 1st to implant new stent

Children's Hospital Colorado recently became the first in the world to implant the newly FDA-approved G-Armor Stent.

The stent was developed by Gareth Morgan, MD, who oversees the hospital's interventional congenital cardiology program, according to a May 18 news release from the hospital.

"I am proud to have led the development of the first custom stent approved by the FDA in a decade to treat congenital heart disease," Dr. Morgan said. "This new stent, in combination with our unmatched imaging technologies, removes significant surgical uncertainties, and is expected to result in improved outcomes for patients of all ages."