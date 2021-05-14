5 notes on cardiologists' compensation in 2020

Cardiologists saw an average income of $459,000 in 2020 — an increase from $438,000 in 2019, according to Medscape's latest cardiologist compensation report published May 14.

Four more report findings:

1. While the average income for cardiologists grew, 46 percent of respondents reported some decline in compensation. Of those reporting a decline, 92 percent pointed to COVID-19-related issues such as job loss or fewer hours.

2, Cardiologists reported an average incentive bonus of $71,000.

3. Among cardiologists whose income declined due to pandemic-related factors, 46 percent anticipate their income will return to normal this year.

4. Overall, self-employed cardiologists reported higher incomes than employed cardiologists, with incomes of $477,000 and $450,000, respectively.

A total of 17,903 practicing U.S. physicians responded to the survey, of which 3 percent were in cardiology.

To view the full report, click here.

