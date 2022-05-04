4 cardiologists on the move

Four cardiologists who have recently stepped into new roles:

Digital health company Savor Health has selected Tony DeFrance, MD, to serve as chief medical officer.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has appointed interventional cardiologist Augusto Villa, MD, as medical director of the structural heart program at its Robson Heart & Vascular Institute.

Daniel Kelly, MD, will serve as the director of the newly launched cardiovascular institute at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the health system said April 18.

Hector Marchand Sr., MD, has joined Northwest Medical Group's cardiology division, part of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health.