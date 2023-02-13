26 health systems team up for American Heart Association's heart failure initiative

Twenty-six health systems and hospitals throughout the Midwest and the East joined the American Heart Association's heart failure and patient care initiative, the association said Feb. 13.
Hospitals in seven geographic regions were invited to join the program, which aims to help the 6 million Americans living with heart failure by "bridg[ing] communication and coordination between care settings, healthcare professionals and patients to achieve precise heart failure management and improve outcomes," according to the American Heart Association.
The 26 systems and hospitals:
- AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
- Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee
- Ascension, based in St. Louis
- BJC HealthCare, based in St. Louis
- CarolinaEast Health System, based in New Bern, N.C.
- Carteret Health Care, based in Morehead City, N.C.
- Cedar Lake Health & Rehabilitation Center, based in West Bend, Wis.
- Froedtert Health, based in Wauwatosa, Wis.
- Hackensack Meridian Health, based in Edison, N.J.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.
- Insight Chicago
- Inspira Health, based in Mullica Hill, N.J.
- Jefferson Health, based in Philadelphia
- NorthShore University HealthSystem, based in Evanston, Ill.
- Onslow Memorial Hospital, based in Jacksonville, N.C.
- Penn Medicine, based in Philadelphia
- ProHealth Care, based in Wauwatosa, Wis.
- Rush University System for Health, based in Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital, based in New Lenox, Ill.
- SSM Health, based in St. Louis
- St. Luke's, based in Kansas City, Mo.
- UNC Health, based in Chapel Hill, N.C.
- University Health, based in Kansas City, Mo.
- University Hospital, based in Newark, N.J.
- University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, based in Chicago
- Virtua Health, based in Marlton, N.J.