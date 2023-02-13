26 health systems team up for American Heart Association's heart failure initiative

Twenty-six health systems and hospitals throughout the Midwest and the East joined the American Heart Association's heart failure and patient care initiative, the association said Feb. 13.

Hospitals in seven geographic regions were invited to join the program, which aims to help the 6 million Americans living with heart failure by "bridg[ing] communication and coordination between care settings, healthcare professionals and patients to achieve precise heart failure management and improve outcomes," according to the American Heart Association.

The 26 systems and hospitals: