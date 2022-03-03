1st US patient gets dual-chamber leadless pacemaker at Cleveland Clinic

A dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system was implanted in the first U.S. patient as part of a global clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic, the system said March 2.

Leadless pacemakers are miniaturized devices implanted directly into the heart and do not require wires or incisional access. The devices used in the trial include a leadless pacemaker for the right ventricle and one for the right atrium, which are designed to communicate with each other to provide the patient with beat-by-beat communication.

"This has potential to offer patients requiring pacing support not only a less invasive option, but it also eliminates lead-related complications and possibly creates a more targeted approach," Daniel Cantillon, MD, research director and associate section head of cardiac electrophysiology and pacing in the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic, said in a news reease from the system.

"Until now, pacemakers have only been able to pace one chamber at a time. This new system allows electrical signals to be sent to both sets of the contracting muscles to help provide the needed pacing," Dr. Cantillon stated.