WVU Medicine gets board approval for $400M expansion projects

The Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System board of directors approved April 17 nearly $400 million to fast track growth and develop new healthcare facilities across the state.

All projects listed under the approved funding are subject to regulatory approvals, according to an April 18 WVU Medicine news release.

The funding will go toward a nearly $234 million multicenter outpatient facility with surgical suites for the WVU Eye Institute in Morgantown.

The existing institute will relocate to the more than 150,000-square-foot planned facility, which will comprise more exam and testing rooms. It will also feature a multilevel parking garage with over 1,100 parking spaces.

The health system will also provide $44 million toward the development and renovation of new operating rooms at WVU Medicine Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center, in addition to upgrades like a new infusion center, dialysis unit, pharmacy and cafeteria.

A $64.5 million comprehensive cancer center will also be built on the WVU Medicine Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital campus. The funding will also support the relocation of the hospital's Bluefield (W.Va.) emergency department and imaging and lab services to the Bluefield Pavilion campus and will add 10 observation beds, an ultrasound and MRI.

Lastly, a $37 million multispecialty ambulatory facility with connections to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va., will also be developed with the funding.

The 38,000-square foot facility would offer urgent care and family medicine. Services like cardiology, oncology and infusion, orthopedics, ENT, urology, infectious disease, pain management, lab and imaging would be available.





