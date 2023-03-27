Virginia system to open $400M tower

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held March 28 for the Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, a $400 million project, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The 16-story hospital tower will expand patient capacity and hospital staff and consolidate the hospital's pediatric services to one location, according to the report. It will feature 72 inpatient beds, six operating rooms and 21 emergency department rooms.

VCU has opened 276 new positions with the opening — including physicians, nurses, valet and security — and has filled 152 of them, the Times-Dispatch reported. About 900 full-time equivalent employees will work in the inpatient and outpatient buildings.