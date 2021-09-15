Vanderbilt to propose 42-bed hospital near 8-bed Ascension facility

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to file an amended plan for a 42-bed bed hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to the Daily News Journal.

If approved by state regulators, the medical center's $144.3 million facility would be near an eight-bed hospital planned by Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

The move comes about a year after Vanderbilt's proposal for a 48-bed hospital was rejected by state officials in favor of the eight-bed Ascension microhospital.

If the amended plan is approved, the facility would be called Vanderbilt Rutherford Hospital and would house an emergency room, intensive care unit, obstetrics, surgeries and cardiac catheterization services.

"We did not undertake the decision to submit a new application for Vanderbilt Rutherford Hospital lightly," said C. Wright Pinson, MD, deputy CEO and chief health system officer for the medical center.



