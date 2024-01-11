Valleywise Health's $463M replacement hospital nears opening

Phoenix-based Valleywise Health Medical Center will open its new, $463 million hospital April 11, the Arizona Republic reported Jan. 10.

The new hospital will replace a 53-year-old facility that is getting torn down, according to the report. The new 673,000-square-foot, 10-story hospital was constructed next to the old facility.

Construction on the new hospital began during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which sparked design changes, according to the report. Entire floors can be turned into negative pressure rooms to prevent contaminating other areas of the hospital with dangerous pathogens, such as the virus that causes COVID-19.

The new facility will have 240 beds, down from 345 in the current hospital, reflecting the growth of outpatient treatment, according to the report. There is space for additional beds if needed, however.

The Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center will take up a whole floor in the new hospital and will have a physical and occupational rehabilitation facility and hyperbaric oxygen for wound treatment.