UPMC completes pavilion for vision, rehabilitation care

Pittsburgh-based UPMC unveiled its new vision and rehabilitation facilities April 20, with the first patients expected in May.

The nine-story, 410,000-square-foot UPMC Mercy Pavilion includes the UPMC Vision Institute and the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute, one of the largest rehab networks in the U.S.

The rehabilitation facility will include specialized services for people suffering from spinal cord and brain injuries as well as for stroke and musculoskeletal pain, according to the UPMC release.

"We have gone beyond simply creating an accessible space — we're creating a sense of community," Gwendolyn Sowa, MD, PhD, director of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute, said in a statement. "Our spaces were designed with input from people with lived experience to inform how visitors will navigate this new environment."