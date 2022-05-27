UPMC's big losses in Q1: 6 things to know

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center recorded a decline in operating income of over 80 percent, and the system lost over $240 million in investing and financing during the first quarter, according to the company's earnings report released May 26.

The provider-payer cited the effect of COVID-19 and the most recent surge, along with labor conditions and supply markets as the reason for increased employment, staffing and operating expenses that have exceeded growth in revenue.

Six things to know: