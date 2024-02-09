University Hospitals lands $6.5M gift to improve emergency medicine

Cleveland-based University Hospitals received $6.5 million from the late Arthur D. and Kazuko Maine that is intended to boost emergency medical care across the system.

The gift expands the now-named Arthur D. and Kazuko Maine Trauma Unit at Beachwood, Ohio-based UH Ahuja Medical Center, establishing the first two endowed positions within emergency medicine at the system and supporting an endowed chair for orthopedic trauma, according to a Feb. 8 University Hospitals news release.

University Hospitals has the third-largest emergency services coverage area in the country, providing more than 5,000 critical care transportation rides per year and serving 255 communities across Northeast Ohio, according to the release. Its emergency medicine system includes 10 emergency departments that participate in the UH Emergency Medicine Quality Network and serve more than 400,000 patients per year.